Spain to face Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine in Nations League draw

Spain have been drawn alongside Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine in Group 4 of League A in the 2020-2021 Nations League.
France, Croatia, Portugal and Sweden are the sides who have been pitted together in the so-called death group in this qualifying phase.
The group games take place in September and November this year, with the finals scheduled for the following summer.
All of the UEFA Nations League groups:
League A
Group 1: Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands
Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England
Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal
Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland
League B
Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania
Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel
Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary
Group 4: Wales, Finland, Ireland, Bulgaria
League C
Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia
Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania
League D
Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar