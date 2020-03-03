Spain to face Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine in Nations League draw

Spain have been drawn alongside Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine in Group 4 of League A in the 2020-2021 Nations League.

France, Croatia, Portugal and Sweden are the sides who have been pitted together in the so-called death group in this qualifying phase.

The group games take place in September and November this year, with the finals scheduled for the following summer.

All of the UEFA Nations League groups:

League A

Group 1: Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands

Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar