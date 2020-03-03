La Liga sets emergency dates for potential Coronavirus postponements

La Liga have provisionally set two weekends aside to play league matches in case of postponements from the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

A report in Cadena Cope outlines how the weekend of the Copa del Rey final will be available for uncompleted league games (Friday 17 April, Sunday 19 April) while the midweek between the final two weekends of the league season (Tuesday 19 May, Wednesday 20 May) will also be free.

La Liga president Javier Tebas explained last week how the league has put in place provisional plans to combat and contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The league chief explained how an internal group has been set up by the division while he also moved to quell concerns that the league schedule looks set to be interrupted by the global virus, which has taken a grip on parts of Europe in recent weeks.

“We have set up an internal Coronavirus group to monitor situation,” Tebas told reporters at an event, as cited by Diario AS.

“We have criteria when a game would have to be postponed or played behind closed doors. Thankfully not reached that situation in Madrid yet.

“We have not considered suspending any matches across the divisions.”

The comments come after Valencia confirmed in a statement that all non-football events, including press conferences, would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Valencia are now liaising with health authorities in the region with regards to playing their Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Atalanta behind closed doors at the Mestalla.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan, the club are now considering drastic action for the return leg.