La Liga donates disinfectant to China against Coronavirus

La Liga has confirmed it will donate five tonnes of disinfectant gel to the city of Wuhan, where the Coronavirus outbreak first emerged.

A report in ESPN details how, in addition to this donation, La Liga invited the Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall FC to their headquarters in Madrid on Sunday in an act of solidarity.

The Chinese club are managed by José Manuel González López – former boss of Cadiz, Granada and Malaga – and recently signed Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico.

“We wanted to have this symbolic gesture to express and share all of our support and courage to the Chinese people, especially that of Wuhan, just as the rest of the other countries that are being affected,” La Liga’s director of business and development Oscar Mayo is cited as saying by the report.

Wuhan FC boss Gonzalez has said: “The team is eager to return to Wuhan so that, through football, we are able to do one’s bit to recover the spirit following this health crisis.”

As the report adds, this development follows Espanyol – who are under Chinese ownership – donating 450,000 face masks to the country while La Liga and Real Madrid invited Wuhan FC to Sunday’s El Clasico win.

Last week, Valencia confirmed in a statement on that all non-football events – including press conferences – would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Valencia are now liaising with health authorities in the region with regards to playing their Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Atalanta behind closed doors at the Mestalla.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan, the club are now considering drastic action for the return leg.