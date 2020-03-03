Coronavirus: Valencia v Atalanta Champions League game to be played behind closed doors

Valencia’s Champions League return fixture against Atalanta at the Mestalla will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Cadena Cope carry the news that the game will not be open to fans due to the advice of local health authorities, while Getafe’s home leg against Inter in the Europa League this month will also be played behind closed doors.

Valencia confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon that all non-football events, including press conferences, would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan after reporting symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a spate of sporting events across Europe being cancelled including a number of Serie A matches, with northern Italy reporting multiple cases of the virus.