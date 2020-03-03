Barcelona to offer €70m plus two players for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona will offer Inter €70m plus Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo to land striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Diario Sport.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez, with El Mundo Deportivo currently describing interest between them and Real Madrid as ‘a war’.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 30 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Martinez’s situation, with the striker’s €111m release clause appealing to multiple clubs – but Spain is his likely target.

The latest report suggests that release clause is specific to the period between 1 July and 15 July this year and the Catalan club would pay the player around €7m per year – around three times that of his contract in Italy.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.

Semedo and Vidal are two players who have previously been closely linked to the Nerazzurri.