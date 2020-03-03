Barcelona players upset at criticism from coach Eder Sarabia

Barcelona players are said to have been unhappy with the body language of assistant coach Eder Sarabia (pictured second from left) during Sunday’s El Clasico game.

A report in Cadena Cope highlights how the expressive condemnation of Sarabia for the players efforts during their defeat at Real Madrid has left them unhappy.

It is said that the players feel that the harsh words and gestures from Quique Setien’s number two were not appropriate and were not something they would respond positively towards.

The footage shows the Barca assistant – who has been a long-term number two for Setien across multiple clubs – condemning the team’s failures and pointing out where they were making mistakes.

He swears multiple times during the footage – which, while unsavoury, is not overly unusual on the sidelines – and expresses a lot of frustration.

It has sparked debate as it could be argued that Sarabia was merely doing his job as a high-ranking coach within the Blaugrana’s set-up, although others feel he was not in a position to be such a harsh critic of the game.

Barcelona lost the game 2-0 in the Spanish capital as they were overtaken by Madrid at the summit of La Liga.