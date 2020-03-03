Barcelona concern on development strategy for Ansu Fati

There are concerns at Barcelona over the management of teenage attacking star Ansu Fati and his lack of regular football.

That is according to a report in Cadena Ser, which highlights how the 17-year-old has played in just 98 minutes across the last five matches for Barcelona and that is not enough for a player at his stage of development.

It is claimed that there are coaches within the club who believes he should be playing a part in first-team football most weeks, and if he cannot attain this through the first-team then he should be playing for the club’s B side.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that the teenager had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan giants through until June 2022 – renewing his previous deal by two years.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.