Watford fear eight-month absence for Gerard Deulofeu

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu is unlikely to play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and tearing his meniscus against Liverpool.

A report in Cadena Cope estimates that the former Barcelona forward is set to face six months or more out of action and is unlikely to feature again until next season.

It is even estimated that the 25-year-old will be ruled out for eight months, which means he may not play against until November.

Deulofeu joined the Hornets in a permanent deal for €13m in the summer of 2018 after a successful six-month loan stint at Vicarage Road from Barcelona.

He has netted a total of 17 goals from 70 appearances for Watford and this news will come as a significant blow against their survival bid.

A year ago, the Spaniard became the first Watford player to score a Premier League hat-trick, scoring three goals in a 5–1 win over Cardiff City.

Deulofeu has won four caps for the Spanish national team, scoring once.