Valencia striker Maxi Gomez set for several weeks out

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez is set to miss several weeks of first-team football after fracturing the fifth metatarsal of the left foot.

The Uruguayan left the Mestalla on Saturday on crutches after being forced off near half-time during the victory over Real Betis.

As outlined by Marca, the striker underwent radiological tests on Sunday that have confirmed the fracture of the fifth toe and is now set to sit out between six and eight weeks of action.

Los Che are in the midst of an injury crisis with Spain international striker Rodrigo Moreno also currently sidelined with a knee injury that he sustained at the start of January.

Gomez had only just returned from a suspension for Valencia but will now join the growing injury list at the Mestalla, with multiple defenders also unavailable.

Kevin Gameiro and Ruben Subrino are the only two fit forward players available for Albert Celades’s side at the moment.