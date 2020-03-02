Valencia and Real Betis negotiate on Zou Feddal transfer

Valencia and Real Betis are negotiating for the transfer of Zou Feddal this week, according to a report in Marca.

It is claimed by the outlet that Los Che sporting director César Sánchez met with his Betis counterpart Alexis Trujillo ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash between the sides.

The meeting was said to have taken place at the Betis team hotel ahead of the match-up at the Mestalla, which Valencia edged 2-1.

It is claimed by the report that whilst both sides are willing to do a deal, the major sticking point is that Betis are demanding a compulsory purchase option at the end of the loan spell this summer with Valencia saying this should not be included.

Feddal, 30, joined the Seville-based club in the summer of 2017 and has played 55 times for the club since but has been limited to just 10 La Liga appearances to date this season.

He is fifth in the pecking order for central defence behind Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Sidnei and Edgar, and last played against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey last month.

Valencia are able to sign a central defender from a fellow Spanish club after a season-ending injury to captain Ezequiel Garay.

The obscure Spanish football rule – allowing Spanish clubs to sign a player contracted to another Spanish side outside the transfer window, in case of a long-term injury – was brought into the headlines earlier this month when Barcelona controversially signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The Catalan giants triggered the player’s €18m release clause earlier this month, leaving Lega unable to refuse the sale and also without the possibility of signing a replacement.