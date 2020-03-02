Sevilla dealt Fernando injury blow

Sevilla have been dealt a blow with the news that holding midfielder Fernando Reges will miss several weeks of action with an abductor injury.

The 32-year-old has been hugely influential for the Andalusian side since his €4m switch from Galatasaray this summer and has started in 24 of their 26 La Liga matches to date.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo highlights how the former Manchester City midfielder will now be absent for a run of crucial games for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

He will now miss Sevilla’s next league game against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano – for which he was suspended anyway – alongside the Seville derby against Real Betis, and both Europa League Round of 16 legs against Italian side Roma.

Fernando was replaced by Nemanja Gudelj in Sunday’s La Liga clash against Osasuna and it is likely that the Serbian will be the replacement for the experienced deep-lying midfielder.

Sevilla boss Lopetegui said after the game: “There is no good news, it seems to have been a major break.”