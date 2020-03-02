Sergio Ramos praises Real Madrid’s killer instinct in El Clasico win

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hailed his side for their battling performance in vital 2-0 El Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have now edged ahead of their old rivals in the La Liga title race, with a new one point lead at the top.

The hosts did have to withstand a flurry of early chances for the defending champions, but second half strikes from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz sealed the three points.

And the Spanish international hailed Real’s ability to close out a vital win.

“This was a unique opportunity to win against a great rival, at home, and these are three important points,” he told a post game interview with Movistar, via Marca.

“In the first half we allowed Barcelona to have chances to score, and after the break we pressed higher up the pitch and created chances of our own.”

“We scored the first goal, and worked hard to kill the game off.”

“We have not always done that this season, but today we were able to kill off the tie.”

Real Madrid have endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks, with a La Liga draw and a defeat against Celta Vigo and Levante respectively, followed by a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

In all three games, Zidane’s side conceded late goals from either winning or level positions, and Ramos is confident they have turned a corner on that.

The 33-year old will lead the team against Real Betis next weekend, however he is suspended for the return leg against City, after being sent of against Pep Guardiola’s side last week.