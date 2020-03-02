La Liga set for tense end of season Top Four race

With La Liga entering its final stage there is still plenty to be decided in the Spanish top-flight in what is set to be an exciting finale.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are likely to go stride for stride with each in the title race and the battle to avoid the drop could included up to six teams in the coming weeks.

However, the race for the Top Four is also bubbling along nicely, with five teams in the running to join the El Clasico pair in next season’s Champions League.

Surprise package Getafe are right in the mix for a first ever crack at the Champions League, alongside the more established names of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Jose Bordalas’ side have not experienced their expected blip this season, after securing a Europa League spot at the end of 2018-19.

In fact, the side from the south of Madrid have actually improved during this campaign, with Europa League last 32 win over last season’s Champions League semi finalists Ajax, demonstrating their ability to cut it with the best.

Bordalas has stuck to his Plan A of being incredibly difficult to break down in defence, allied to experience and efficiency in attack through Angel Rodriguez, who was targeted by Barcelona in January, and Jaime Mata.

Atletico Madrid are likely to have enough experience and quality to secure their customary place in the Champions League, but Diego Simeone has expressed concerns over their away form.

But despite their patchy results on the road, it would be difficult not to see Los Rojiblancos elbowing their way into the Top Four.

Sevilla’s strong recent form has carried them up to third in the table, as Julen Lopetegui’s side beating Getafe and Osasuna in recent weeks.

However, they do have some key injuries to deal with, and a tough Europa League last 16 match up with AS Roma, meaning they might just get squeezed out.

Sociedad and Valencia are on the edges of the conversation for Champions League qualification, despite high hopes for both clubs this summer.

Valencia were destabilised by the exit of Marcelino earlier this season, and whilst new boss Albert Celades has picked up some impressive results, their overall level of consistency has not been good enough.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have also looked good against the big names in La Liga this season, but much the same as Los Che, picking up points against well drilled opposition has been a big problem in 2019-20.