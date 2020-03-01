Zinedine Zidane: Vinicius Junior deserved El Clasico goal

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior for his match winning display in their 2-0 El Clasico victory.

The teenager netted the vital breakthrough goal on 71 minutes, to put Zidane’s side on course for a first El Clasico win in La Liga since 2016.

Vincius has not been a regular for Zidane so far this season, with injury and a dip in form restricting him to just league starts in 2019-20.

However, Zidane stated in a post game interview with Marca that his work on the training ground deserved a goal against their old rivals.

“I am so glad for Vinicius to get his goal.”

“He has worked hard to get back into the team in recent weeks, and deserved the goal.”

“To score such an important goal against a rival is fantastic for him.”

Real Madrid now move back to the top of La Liga, with a one point advantage over Quique Setien’s side ahead of the crucial season run-in.

However, Los Blancos face a crucial set of games in the coming weeks, in both domestic and European action.

Zidane takes his side to Real Betis next weekend in La Liga, before their crunch Champions League clash away at Manchester City, followed by league games at home to Eibar and Valencia.