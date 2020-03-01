Zinedine Zidane not feeling the pressure ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted he is not feeling under pressure ahead of their crunch El Clasico clash with Barcelona tonight.

Los Blancos have slipped behind their old rivals in the La Liga title race, with Quique Setien’s side taking advantage of Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat against Levante last weekend.

Zidane’s side then followed that result up with a 2-1 defeat at home to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League.

However, despite a difficult run of recent form, the French boss insisted during his pre match press conference that he, and the players, are focused on the task at hand.

“When a team drops points, people do tend to over analyse the situation,” he told reporters from Diario AS.

“We are working hard, and we are confident of turning the tide in these coming games.”

“Both clubs are in the top two, so there is no disaster.”

“This game is a great chance to change the momentum, and we will be going out to win.”

Zidane also hinted the Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale could both come into the side, after being left out of the starting line up against City.

The 47-year old confirmed there was no issue with the German international, following speculation that he had been omitted from the side due to a problem in training, and he insisted that the former Bayern Munich man is ready to play against Barcelona.