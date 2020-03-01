(Video) Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid vital El Clasico lead

Real Madrid have drawn first blood, with a 1-0 lead in their crunch El Clasico tie at home to rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have survived a host of first half chances from the visitors, but Los Blancos have been the better side after the break, and Vinicius Junior has handed them a precious 1-0 lead.

The Brazilian forward wasted an excellent chance before the break, but he has made up for it with an excellent opening goal.

Toni Kroos fed him in behind Nelson Semedo and with no Barcelona defender closing him down, he slotted home via big deflection from Gerard Pique.

⚪ VINICIUS JUNIOR SCORES FOR MADRID! 👏 The Bernabeu erupts as the young Brazilian gives Zidane's side the lead in #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/thQIsF2aDn — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

Video courtesy of Premier Sports

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has brought on Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic in a bid to turn the tide.

The Catalan side have a excellent recent record away at Real Madrid, with four consecutive La Liga wins at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A win for Real Madrid would see them move back above Setien’s side to the top of La Liga, with Barcelona currently holding a two point lead over their old enemy.