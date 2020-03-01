(Video) Antoine Griezmann wastes excellent first half El Clasico chance

It’s all square at half time in the first El Clasico of 2020, but Barcelona have created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Quique Setien’s have a two point lead over their old rivals at the top of La Liga, as it stands, and the Catalan side should be ahead in the Spanish capital.

The best opening fell to French international Antoine Griezmann, after some slick link up play between Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.

However, the former Atletico Madrid man was unable to keep his effort down, as he flashed a 20 yard drive over Thibaut Courtois bar.

Video Courtesy of La Liga TV

The visitors have continued to pile the pressure on from there, with Courtois called into action to save from Arthur Melo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid have been restricted to half chances so far, with Toni Kroos wasting two decent opportunities from outside the area.

The second half is likely to be hotly contested, with the booking count already at three, with referee Mateu Lahoz set for a busy 45 minutes.