Valencia star Maxi Gomez to undergo surgery on broken toe

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez is set to undergo surgery on a broken toe suffered in their La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend.

The Uruguayan international was replaced at half time by Goncalo Guedes, after appearing to injure himself in a tackle in the opening minutes of the game.

According to a report in Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the club have now confirmed a fractured metatarsal, and that he will sidelined for ‘a few weeks’.

The injury leaves manager Albert Celades short of attacking options ahead of a busy run of games in domestic and European action.

Top scorer Rodrigo Moreno is set to be out until mid-March due to a persistent knee problem, meaning French international Kevin Gameiro is the only fully fit senior striker in the squad.

Los Che head to Alaves next weekend, followed by their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Serie A side Atalanta.

Celades’ side have struggled to maintain a Top Four push in recent weeks, with just one league win in their last four games moving them down to seventh in the table.