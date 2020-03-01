Stefan Savic own goal gives Espanyol 1-0 lead at half-time

Espanyol lead Atletico Madrid 1-0 at half-time thanks to a Stefan Savic own goal.

After a bright start at the RCDE Stadium, both Espanyol and Atletico produced decent chances in the opening 10 minutes which also saw Atletico centre back Felipe pick up a yellow card.

However, after a period in which Atletico were starting to exert their influence on the game, Espanyol caught them out with a rapid attack down the right hand side.

After some neat and enterprising play, Espanyol manoeuvred the ball to the edge of Atletico’s box with Chinese international Wui Lee delivering a cross into the oncoming Raul de Tomas.

Espanyol striker, Tomas scuffed his finish which was then deflected onto Atletico’s centre back Stefan Savic who diverted the ball past the Atletico keeper, Jan Oblak.

Espanyol have had most of the play and have created the better chances. After the opening goal they continued to threaten with Atletico grateful to Slovenian international, Jan Oblak for keeping the score to 1-0.

Video courtesy of @LaLigaEN

Indeed, Espanyol’s lead should have increased to 2-0 after Victor Sanchez unleashed a left footed volley from 25 yards which looked destined for the top corner. Oblak produced a stunning save to divert Sanchez effort onto the bar to keep Atletico in the game.