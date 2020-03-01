Saul Niguez levels for Atletico Madrid against Espanyol with stunning volley

Atletico Madrid draw level with Espanyol immediately after the start of the second half thanks to a stunning volley from Spain international Saul Niguez.

Whatever Diego Simeone said during the half-time break had an instant impact as they equalised within a minute of the restart.

After a first-half in which Espanyol took lead through a Stefan Savic own goal, it was clear Atletico needed to improve if they were to get back into the game.

And that’s exactly what they did as Saul Niguez scored his third La Liga goal of the season with an expertly taken left-footed volley.

Simeone will be desperate for the win today which would take his Atletico side up into third place in La Liga.

A sign of their determination to secure the victory was the immediate second half substitution of Yannick Carrasco who made way for Atletico’s record signing, Joao Felix.

Felix will be hoping to get back into the form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects and looking to get on the scoresheet against Espanyol in a finely poised game.