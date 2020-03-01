Saul Niguez blames poor start for Espanyol draw

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez was left frustrated by their poor first half performance in their 1-1 La Liga draw at Espanyol.

The Spanish international scored a spectacular second half equaliser for Diego Simeone’s side, to cancel out a first half own goal from Stefan Savic, but the damage was already done for the visitors.

The draw means they miss the chance to move up to third in the table, and stops their winning momentum in La Liga.

“This was a very competitive game, and we a re frustrated not to win,” he told reporters from Marca at full time.

“We did not start the game well, and that has cost us in the result.”

“We improved in the second half, and the manager told us we needed to compete for the ball more, which we did.”

“But we must improve our away form, as it can be decisive at the end of the season.”

Simeone’s side have had an issue with both drawing too many games, and picking up points away from the Spanish capital.

They have drawn six games out of 12 since the turn of the year, with no win on the road since December 2019.

Atletico Madrid host Top Four rivals Sevilla next weekend, before their high stakes Champions League last 16 second leg tie at Liverpool on March 10.