Robert Moreno keen to move on from Luis Enrique controversy

Former Spanish national team coach Robert Moreno has insisted he wants to forget about his public rift with Luis Enrique, and move on with his career.

Moreno took over as Spain boss on a caretaker basis in March 2019, after Enrique left his role in charge of La Roja due to personal reasons.

The arrangement was then made permanent in June, with Moreno steering the team to qualification for Euro 2020.

However, Enrique returned to his position in November, following the tragic death of his daughter a few months previously.

The controversially removed Moreno from his position, and Enrique refused to bing him into the coaching set up, citing ‘disloyalty’ from his former assistant over the incident.

“I still do not know his reason for doing what he (Enrique) did,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I don’t think I will ever know what the motivation was.”

“However that is not something I give much thought to now.”

“I have a clear conscience over what happened.”

Moreno also hinted that had the situation not occurred with Enrique he would not have been offered his current role in charge of Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

He was appointed by the French club on December 28, following the sacking of Leonardo Jardim, and after a tough start, he has stablised the club.

Monaco are currently sixth in Ligue 1, and Moreno stated that it is his target to secure European qualification by the end of the season.