Real Madrid seal vital 2-0 El Clasico win over Barcelona

Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga thanks to a late 2-0 win over rivals Barcelona in tight El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side trailed the Catalan giants by two points ahead of kick off, but second half goals from Vinicius Junior and substitute Mariano Diaz puts them back on top by a single point.

Both sides had chances in a frantic opening to the game, as Antoine Griezmann blazed a great chance over the bar on 23 minutes.

😮 First real chance of the game falls to Antoine Griezmann, but he blazes it over! ⚽ Both teams enjoying spells of possession without really threatening early on pic.twitter.com/nUIqEMSBKa — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

And Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois was called into action before the break, to save from Lionel Messi and Arthur Melo.

However, the tide turned after the break, as Real Madrid grew into the game, and Marc Ter Stegen had to pull off a brilliant stop to keep out Isco’s effort on 56 minutes.

😱 UNBELIEVABLE SAVE FROM TER STEGEN! 🖐 Isco's strike was headed right for the top corner, but the Barca keeper produced a brilliant stop pic.twitter.com/nLeuAFGwcG — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

With Real Madrid in the ascendancy, they looked to push for a winner in the closing stages, with Brazilian Vincius providing the key breakthrough with 20 minutes to go.

Toni Kroos fed him in behind the Barcelona defence, and he squeezed an effort past Ter Stegen at the near post, via a deflection from Gerard Pique.

⚪ VINICIUS JUNIOR SCORES FOR MADRID! 👏 The Bernabeu erupts as the young Brazilian gives Zidane's side the lead in #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/thQIsF2aDn — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

Barcelona did look to rally, as Pique headed over the bar on 82 minutes, but the hosts sealed the win in added time.

Diaz, who had only been on the pitch for less than a minute latched onto a long ball forward, and tucked home past Ter Stegen.

😱 MARIANO! 👏 30 seconds into his first appearance of the season, Mariano gets a second for Madrid! ⚪ Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in #ElClasico, go back to the top of the table pic.twitter.com/L8xZqMVfPP — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

