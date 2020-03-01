Quique Setien: El Clasico win does not settle La Liga title race

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has looked to ease the pressure ahead of tonight El Clasico showdown, by claiming it will not decide the La Liga title race.

The Catalan side go the Santiago Bernabeu as league leaders, after overtaking Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table, following Los Blancos 1-0 defeat against Levante last weekend.

However, despite having an advantage over their rivals ahead of kick off, the former Real Betis manager was keen to not overestimate the significance of the final result in the title run in.

“It could be a very important day, and a win would give us a bigger lead at the top,” he told reporters from Marca.

“But that does not mean it will be enough to win the league.”

“In El Clasico games, people can forget the importance of the table and points, and win would be fantastic, but there is still time left in the season for things to change.”

Setien also stated his view that the game was ‘more important’ for Zinedine Zidane’s side, following back to back defeats for the home side, after their 2-1 Champions League loss against Manchester City.

La Blaugrana do have the edge in terms of recent form in El Clasico games, as they are unbeaten in their last seven meetings in La Liga, with four successive wins in the Spanish capital.