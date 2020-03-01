Diego Simeone remains confident of Top Four finish after Espanyol draw

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone remains full of confidence that his side can secure their objective of a Top Four finish in La Liga.

Los Rojiblancos were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Espanyol, after a poor first half showing from Simeone’s side in Catalonia.

However, despite admitting to being frustrated by the result, the Argentinian manager believes the team are moving in the right direction, ahead of a crucial run of games.

“I always expect more from the players, when we do not win a game,” he told reporters from Marca in his post match interview.

“We looked to change the system in the second half, and we improved.”

“We always try to go out to win games, but that has not been possible recently, and we have drawn too many matches.”

“But we will compete for the rest of the season, and I am confident we will achieve our goals.”

Simeone also added that he was pleased to be able to give more game time to the returning Diego Costa and Joao Felix at the RCDE Stadium.

Both players came on as second half substitutes as part of their staggered return to first team action, and Simeone hinted they will both be involved more in the coming weeks.

His side face a vital Top Four clash at home to rivals Sevilla next weekend, before going to Anfield to face defending European champions Liverpool in their Champions League last 16 second leg.