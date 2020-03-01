Barcelona star Gerard Pique rues missed chances in El Clasico defeat

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was left feeling frustrated at full time in their 2-0 El Clasico away at arch rivals Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now move back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga, in their first El Clasico since 2016.

However, the visitors had a host of goal scoring chances in the first half, with Antoine Griezmann firing over the bar and Thibaut Courtois denying Lionel Messi and Arthur Melo.

And the former Spanish international told a post match interview with Marca, that those misses were crucial in deciding the outcome of the tie.

“The Madrid side that we faced in the first half was the worst I have played against.”

“They improved after the break and won the game.”

“But we created chances to score in the first half, and if we had scored we could have taken the advantage.”

The veteran defender also claimed that talk of the title race being over is premature, as there are still 12 league games to go until the end of the campaign.

However, he admitted that they will need a slip from Real Madrid in coming weeks, as well as maintaining their own domestic form.

Quique Setien’s host Real Sociedad in league action next weekend, before taking on Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli in their Champions League last 16 second leg.