Roberto Martinez counting on Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard for Euro 2020

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez is confident that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will be fit in time for Euro 2020.

The former Chelsea man has endured an injury disrupted first season in La Liga, and could potentially miss the remainder of campaign.

He suffered an ankle ligament injury back in November 2019, which sidelined him until the start of February.

However, he suffered a second ankle problem in Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Levante last weekend, with the club confirming a minor fracture, and that he could be out of club action until next season.

But, Martinez insists his talisman should be ready in time to lead the Red Devils in this summer’s tournament.

“I am counting on Eden for the European Championships,” he told an interview with Marca.

“The last two weeks have been difficult, but for now, the countdown has begun to his return.”

“There is a possibility he could return for Real Madrid before the end of the season, and we are confident.”

Real Madrid have not commented officially on Hazard’s expected return, however they are likely to be conservative, due to concerns over rushing him back too soon.

Initial reports have estimated his recovery period at two and a half months, which could allow him to play in their final three La Liga games of the season.