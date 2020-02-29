Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy excited for his home El Clasico debut

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has spoken of his excitement at a first home El Clasico appearance against Barcelona this weekend.

The French international joined Zinedine Zidane’s side in a €56M deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon in the summer.

He played the full 90 minutes at the Camp Nou in their 0-0 La Liga draw in December, but he stated in a interview with Marca, that playing at the Santiago Bernabeu will be special.

“My first classic was a special, but this game is different.”

“El Clasico is a game like no other, and I am looking forward to my first one in Madrid.”

“It is a match that you always want to win.”

The 24-year old has been a regular for Zidane since the turn of the year, with seven starts in all competitions.

He has seemingly replaced Brazilian defender Marcelo as first choice at left back, after starting against Manchester City in midweek.

He is set to line up in an unchanged defence for the visit of Quique Setien’s side, alongside Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

However, Zidane could look to rotate his midfield and attacking options for this crunch game.

Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale were both on the bench for the defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, and the pair could be included from the start against the La Liga leaders.