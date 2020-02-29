Quique Setien: El Clasico is a bigger game for Real Madrid than Barcelona

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has ramped up the pressure ahead of tomorrow’s El Clasico clash, by claiming the game is more important to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were overtaken by Setien’s side in the La Liga title race last weekend, after Los Blancos slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Levante.

La Blaugrana now have a two point lead at the top of the table as they prepare to go to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I would be very happy to win, as it could bring us closer to the championship title,” he told reporters from Marca.

“I am looking forward to my first Clasico, and hopefully we can continue our run of form.”

“Madrid are a brave team and they will cause us problems.”

“This is a more important game for Real Madrid, due to the situation in the league.”

The Catalan side drew 0-0 in the home leg of their La Liga meeting earlier this season, and the visitors do have the edge in recent meetings between the two rivals.

They won home and away against Los Blancos in league action in 2018-19, and they have won their last four league games in the Spanish capital.

Setien has named Jordi Alba in the squad to travel to Madrid, after the defender overcame an injury, but Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele remain sidelined for the visitors.