Luka Jovic omitted from Real Madrid’s El Clasico clash

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic will miss their crunch El Clasico tie with title rival Barcelona this weekend through illness.

The Serbian international missed last weekend’s La Liga defeat to Levante, due to a stomach virus.

He returned to light training earlier this week, and came on as a late substitute in the Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

However Zinedine Zidane has opted not to risk him in his 19-man squad for the visit of their old rivals to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Colombian international James Rodriguez also misses out as he continues to recover from a long term injury.

Zidane is expected to make changes from the loss to Pep Guardiola’s side, with Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos both potentially returning to the starting line up against Quique Setien’s side.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V BARCELONA

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Toni Fuidias

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Isco

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz