Luis Suarez: If Barcelona builds a competitive team, Messi will stay for life

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has called on the club to spend this summer, to build a competitive enough team to keep Lionel Messi.

The Uruguayan international is out until next season after undergoing a knee operation in January, but he remains confident the team can have a successful end to the campaign.

The former Liverpool man told an interview with Marca, that he is aware of the need to manage his game time in future, and of what is needed to retain Messi.

“The club is aware of how old I am, and we will have to regulate that next season.”

“Competition for places is always healthy from the team, and bringing in new players is always good.”

“With the future of Messi, it depends on how the club is assembled in future.”

“He has always said he is happy here, as long as we are competitive.”

“The club understands that, and if they can do that, I think Messi will stay here for life.”

Messi had been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City after a high profile disagreement with sporting director Eric Abidal earlier this year.

However, that speculation now appears to have died down, but Messi’s is yet to agree a contract extension beyond the end of next season.

The Argentinian international has consistently stated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou, however he has showed frustration at the club’s inability to secure certain transfer targets.

The most obvious being their failed pursuit of former star Neymar ahead of the 2019-20 season, with Messi admitting he was disappointed the Brazilian did not return to Catalonia.