Jordi Alba hands Barcelona El Clasico fitness boost

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has given the La Liga a massive fitness boost after being passed fit for tomorrow’s El Clasico clash at Real Madrid.

The Spanish international has missed the last two games, in league and European action, after suffering an injury in the 2-1 win over Getafe on February 15.

However, despite initial estimates places his returns into early March, Setien has now added him to the travelling squad for the showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fellow full back Sergi Roberto does miss out however, but Gerard Pique has shaken off a minor injury picked up against Napoli in midweek.

Setien has no other new injuries to contend with, as Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele remain out of action until next season.

Youth team player Alex Collado has been included, but the highly rated Riqui Puig misses out.

FC BARCELONA SQUAD V REAL MADRID

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Neto

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo,

MIDFIELDERS: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite