Barcelona’s Riqui Puig to miss El Clasico

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is set to miss out in their crunch El Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

Quique Setien’s side head to the Spanish capital with a two point lead over their arch rivals at the top of La Liga.

However the visitors have been struggling with growing injury problems, ahead of the clash, with defenders Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba are likely to miss out.

According to reports in Marca, the Spanish U21 international will now miss the trip, but the details of Setien’s reasoning are unclear.

The 20-year old made his senior debut at the back end of last season, and he has made three appearances so far in the current campaign.

Setien has utilised the club’s youth players in recent weeks, and he is set to include Ansu Fati, Alex Collado, Ronald Araujo and Daniel Morer in the squad.

Centre back Gerard Pique has also been passed fit to travel, after the veteran centre back picked up a minor injury in the midweek Champions League draw at Napoli.