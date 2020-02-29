Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak passed fit for Espanyol clash

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak will be fit to start their weekend La Liga clash with Espanyol.

The Slovenian international withdrew from two training sessions earlier this week, after suffering with a flu virus.

However, manager Diego Simeone told reporters from Marca, during his pre match press conference that the 27-year old will start at the RCDE Stadium.

Oblak has been ever present for Atletico Madrid so far this season, starting all 25 of their La Liga games, but Simeone confirmed that Antonio Adan is on standby should the situation change.

The report also stated that the Argentinian boss is likely to rotate his starting side from last weekend’s 3-1 win Villarreal.

Jose Gimenez and Kieran Trippier could both come into defence, with Yannick Carrasco making his first start since returning to the club on loan in January.

Simeone praised returning forward Diego Costa, who has come back into first team contention earlier than expected in recent weeks.

However, the Spanish international is expected to start on the bench against the Catalan side, with Joao Felix also being eased back into match action with a substitute’s role.