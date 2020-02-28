Valencia cancel press conferences and events amid Coronavirus concerns

Valencia have cancelled all non-sporting first team activities including press conferences following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The club confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon that all events would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Valencia are now liaising with health authorities in the region with regards to playing their Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Atalanta behind closed doors at the Mestalla.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan, the club are now considering drastic action for the return leg.

Four Serie A matches were postponed last weekend, amid growing fears of the increase in cases in Northern Italy.

Five new Coronavirus cases have now been identified in Spain in recent days, however La Liga has not issued any update on whether or not they plan to postpone games in the coming weeks.