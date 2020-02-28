Sevilla fans call on boss Julen Lopetegui to resign

Sevilla fans have called on Coach Julen Lopetegui to resign despite their team progressing in the Europa League Round of 32.

The Andalusian club edged past Romanian side Cluj on away goals, but the visitors had what appeared to be a decisive late winning goal struck off after VAR ruled there had been a handball.

That did not stop the home fans from turning their ire onto Lopetegui, who they have criticised for playing a brand of football that is too cautious and without risk.

As outlined by Marca and shown on Gol TV, the fans chanted ‘Lopetegui resign’ while a number also produced the white handkerchiefs, in a sign of their dismay of what they were viewing.

When quizzed about the chants in his post-match press conference, Lopetegui said: “I must respect that. The fans have to be respected and they have the right to say what they want.”

The former Porto boss was never the most popular choice at Sevilla having signed a contract to manage Real Madrid ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

That sparked a period of chaos in which Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament, while he lasted just three months at Madrid due to underwhelming results.

Sevilla are currently fourth in La Liga and level on points with Atletico de Madrid, in third.