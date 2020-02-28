Real Betis boss Rubi admits Valencia interest in Zou Feddal

Real Betis boss Rubi has confirmed Valencia are trying to sign their defender Zou Feddal but he acknowledged that any deal ‘will not be easy’.

Earlier this week, Cadena Cope had reported Feddal had been identified by Los Che to replace captain Ezequiel Garay, who suffered a ruptured ACL earlier this month and will not feature again this season.

A follow up in Marca reported there are some conditions to Betis being open to doing a deal, which remained complicated.

Whilst Betis are said to be open to a move they will hold out for a compulsory purchase option to be included in the move for the end of the season.

Furthermore, Los Verdiblancos will not allow Feddal to join Valencia ahead of the club’s upcoming La Liga clash, for which Marc Bartra is suspended for Rubi’s side.

“I know there is interest but also know it will not be easy to complete,” Rubi said in a news conference ahead of the weekend clash between the two sides.

“We have four great central defenders at the club and we do not intend to see any leave, they are under contract.”

Feddal, 30, joined the Seville-based club in the summer of 2017 and has played 55 times for the club since but has been limited to just 10 La Liga appearances to date this season.

He is fifth in the pecking order for central defence behind Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Sidnei and Edgar, and last played against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey last month.

The obscure Spanish football rule – allowing Spanish clubs to sign a player contracted to another Spanish side outside the transfer window, in case of a long-term injury – was brought into the headlines earlier this month when Barcelona controversially signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The Catalan giants triggered the player’s €18m release clause earlier this month, leaving Lega unable to refuse the sale and also without the possibility of signing a replacement.