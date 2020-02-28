Luis Suarez reveals Barcelona contract to renew automatically

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed his contract at the club running to the summer of 2021 can be renewed automatically by how many games he plays.

The Uruguayan international celebrated his 33rd birthday in January and his contract at the Camp Nou runs through until June 2021.

It had been thought that Suarez – who is currently recovering from a knee injury and is set to miss at least another month of action, may be coming to the end of his spell with the club.

“Next year, if I play 60% of the games for which I’m available, I renew automatically,” Suarez told RAC1 on Friday.

Suarez told Diario Sport two months ago: “I am very happy at the club, where I have always given my all. Statistics and numbers support me, I think I am up ready to talk about an extension and a new deal will come to fruition.”

It was thought that officials at the Catalan club were willing to move on Suarez on the provision that they could land a long-term replacement – with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez the reported preferred target.

Inter Miami – the American club owned by David Beckham – have reportedly made an approach for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, according to Catalan radio.

In June, Diario Sport cited a report on Esport3 from journalist Xavi Campos that the proposal was a four-year contract which would commence from next summer.

The last report however suggests that the two American teams leading the race for the marksman are LA Galaxy and New York City FC.

The former Liverpool frontman has been identified as the star name to lead the Miami-based project, and the report claims that ‘he has not rejected’ the proposal.

It is said to be a seducing offer as it would be the final major contract of the striker’s career and it would coincide with Barca’s need to replace the striker in their starting line-up.

The striker has netted 190 goals across 268 appearances for the Catalan giants.