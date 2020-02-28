Kepa Arrizabalaga linked to Chelsea exit

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave the club this summer but fears he will be priced out of a move, say reports.

The 25-year-old replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one – with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid – following his €80m move from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2018 and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side in each of the last five matches including crucial games against Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

It is believed that the transfer fee involved in taking Kepa to Stamford Bridge now limits both his and the club’s options regarding a future sale, as his market value is thought to be well below that figure, as outlined by The Sun.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea and this development is causing concerns for fans of La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been strongly linked to a summer move to Stamford Bridge with the future of Kepa at the club now appearing to be in major doubt.

A report this week in football.london, via Spanish TV station El Chiringuito – which is not among Spain’s most reputable journalist outlets – claimed Kepa could be a makeweight in Chelsea’s attempts to land Atletico de Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.