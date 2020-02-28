Getafe used Frenkie de Jong’s criticism as dressing room motivation

Getafe put the derogatory comments of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in their dressing room to inspire them to beat Ajax.

Dutch international de Jong joined the Blaugrana in a €75m deal from the Amsterdam club last summer and was critical of Getafe’s style of play.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the central midfielder said: “Getafe does not play to entertain the fans, it bothers me to watch them play.”

The Dutch media outlet Voetbal Primeur discovered after the game that the tweet with the statements of de Jong were printed and pasted on the wall of Getafe’s dressing room.

It was decided by club officials to put the words of de Jong in the away dressing room for Thursday night’s second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash against Ajax.

Getafe won an ill-tempered first leg 2-0 in Spain and progressed to the last 16 – where they will face Inter – after being edged out 2-1 in the Netherlands, with Jaime Mata netting a vital early away goal.

Dusan Tadic, captain of Ajax, was also blunt in his criticism of Getafe: “They will continue diving and asking for fouls in the second leg. They will want to play 42 minutes instead of 90 and do those things.”