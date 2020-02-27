Vinicius Junior: ‘Everyone knows Gabriel Jesus fouls for the first goal’

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has said ‘everyone knows’ Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus fouled Sergio Ramos for the first City goal.

The Brazilian forward was speaking after Wednesday’s Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the hosts threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1.

Vinicius provided a superb assist to Isco to open the scoring for Los Blancos but an eight-minute spell near the end of the game turned the tie on its head.

Jesus equalised for Pep Guardiola’s side in slightly contentious circumstances – he headed home past Thibaut Courtois following Kevin de Bruyne’s spin and cross, but he is alleged to have pushed Ramos whilst making his jump.

However, the goal was allowed to stand despite VAR being in operation for the game and Madrid’s night was to go from bad to worse – a de Bruyne penalty and Ramos red card completed their misery and put City in control of the tie.

“Everyone knows Gabriel Jesus fouls for the first goal,” Vinicius is cited by Marca as saying in the mixed zone after the game.

“The referees always make decisions against us. I didn’t need to see it again in the dressing room. It was a foul. Every game it’s the same – they always whistle against us.

“In 90 minutes you will always have sections that you do not control. We controlled almost all of the game, apart from five minutes. The concentration does not go down.

“We will work hard to turn this around and continue our strong season.