Valencia eye Marseille winger Florian Thauvin

Valencia are considering a move for Marseille winger and France international Florian Thauvin, according to a report in Calciomercato.

The report stems from the fact that the 27-year-old will be out of contract at the Ligue 1 club at the end of next season, and with just 16 months left on his deal – the club may decide to cash in.

Thauvin has been one of the stars for Marseille in recent years but his resale value is now reducing to both his age and contractual situation, so a summer exit now looks to be increasingly likely.

The winger has made a total of 233 first-team appearances for the club across two separate spells with a sole season at English club Newcastle United in-between – he made just 16 appearances in a season when the Magpies were relegated.

Valencia are keen to sign in-demand teenage winger Ferran Torres down to a long-term deal with his future coming under the spotlight.