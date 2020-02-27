Valencia considering stadium ban for Atalanta clash amid Coronavirus fears

Valencia are considering stadium ban on Atalanta fans for their Champions League clash on March 10, due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

The La Liga side received advice from authorities in both Italy and Spain regarding their travel plans ahead of last week’s first leg.

However, after four Valencia fans, and a local journalist, were advised to self isolate after returning from the game in Milan, the club are now considering drastic action for the return leg.

According to reports in Marca, Valencia are now liaising with health authorities in the region, and will make a decision closer to the game.

The report also states that Valencia could risk a UEFA sanction if they deny Atalanta fans access to the Estadio Mestalla, as an internal club decision.

Four Serie A matches were postponed last weekend, amid growing fears of the increase in cases in Northern Italy.

Five new Coronavirus cases have now been identified in Spain in recent days, however La Liga has not issued any update on whether or not they plan to postpone games in the coming weeks.