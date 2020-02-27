Real Madrid ponder Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of striker Alexander Sorloth, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Los Blancos, according to an eye-catching report in Evening Standard, which highlights the fact he has bagged 24 goals across all competitions this campaign.

Sorloth has 19 goals in Super Lig 22 games – including netting a brace against Besiktas at the weekend – and the Turkish side reportedly have an option to make the move permanent.

The Norway international joined the Eagles in January 2018 for a £9m fee from Midtjylland but he failed to score a Premier League goal for the club in 16 appearances.

Sorloth subsequently spent last season on loan at Gent in Belgium but his goal tally was again modest – striking just five times in 22 outings.

He has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and his future now appears unclear with his value soaring due to his prolific form this season.