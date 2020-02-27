Nottingham Forest sign Marcus McGuane following Barcelona exit

Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have completed the permanent signing midfielder Marcus McGuane after his exit from Barcelona.

McGuane has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at second division Dutch side Telstar, where he has made 16 appearances this season.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalan giants in January 2018 from Arsenal and went on to make 24 first-team appearances for their B team across 18 months.

He had previously spent 12 years at the North London club – where he captained the Under-18 side – and made two senior appearances in the 2017/18 season – against BATE and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

The former England youth international was said to have a €25m release clause at the Camp Nou but they sanctioned his permanent exit last month, despite his deal at the Blaugrana being due to run through until the summer of 2021.

He had been linked with a summer move to Croatian club Hajduk Split but negotiations subsequently broke down and instead he moved to the Netherlands on loan before a return to England.

