Manchester United watching Martin Odegaard and Valencia duo

Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Odegaard and two Valencia players are being monitored by Marcel Bout – Manchester United’s head of global scouting.

A report in El Diario Vasco outlines how the United employee was specifically making notes on the attacking midfielder alongside two players from Los Che, who are unnamed by the report.

The Norway international has starred during this campaign for La Real after joining them on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos – scoring seven goals for the Basque club to date.

Odegaard had spent the last two seasons out on loan, at Heerenveen and Vitesse respectively, before joining the Basque club at the start of the season.

It has been reported that should Real Madrid wish to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Anoeta, they would have to pay the Basque club a €4m compensation package.

However, the player has made repeated comments that he is keen to complete his two seasons in San Sebastian.