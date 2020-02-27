Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on Real Madrid wanted list

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are both keen on a future move to Spanish football with Real Madrid alerted by their interests.

Journalist Duncan Castles confirmed on the Transfer Window Podcast that both had a desire to play in La Liga one day, with Los Blancos said to be the favourites should any moves go to fruition.

It is claimed that Madrid – who have been long-term admirers of both players – having already decided that Salah would be the long-term replacement for Gareth Bale.

El Desmarque have reported that the Egyptian international is a prime target for the Spanish capital club and that his transfer valuation of €150m is half that of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, and much more attainable for the club.

Both African stars have long-term deals at Anfield and having won last season’s Champions League and being on target to land the club’s first league title in 30 years, it appears unlikely that either will be pushing for an exit soon.