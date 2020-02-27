Leganes confirm Spanish FA rejection on appeal to sign Martin Braithwaite replacement

Leganes have confirmed their application to the Spanish FA to sign a replacement for Martin Braithwaite, who joined Barcelona earlier this month.

The statement was damning in it’s wording, blasting the process as ‘unfair’ and that the ‘integrity’ of the competition had been called into question.

“We are facing unfair regulations, which threatens the integrity of the competition and the right of all clubs to compete on equal terms, and that has caused a huge and serious damage to the club,” the statement read.

The Denmark international had netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause after the club were granted an emergency transfer by the authorities.

The Blaugrana found out last week that they were allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling provoked some controversy, as Lega were powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but are now unable to sign a replacement themselves.

“We consider that there is a regulation that is unfair, from which Barcelona has benefited. The one who is damaged by this is Leganes,” Leganes general director Martin Ortega told reporters on Thursday last week.