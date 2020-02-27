Inter striker Lautaro Martinez ‘a war’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘at war’ in their battle to sign Inter striker Lautaro Marteinz this summer as both prioritise a new striker, say El Mundo Deportivo.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

However, earlier this month Diario AS cited reports from TyC Sports in the striker’s native Argentina that Los Blancos are willing to deposit the sum this summer, while Marca also say the striker is open to a move to the Spanish capital.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 30 27 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Martinez’s situation, with the striker’s €111m release clause appealing to multiple clubs – but Spain is his likely target.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.