Gabriel Jesus denies push on Sergio Ramos for Man City opener

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has denied fouling Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos when equalising in their Champions League encounter.

The Brazilian forward was speaking after Wednesday’s Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he headed home the equaliser in a 2-1 win for City.

Jesus equaliser for Pep Guardiola’s side came about in slightly contentious circumstances – he headed home past Thibaut Courtois following Kevin de Bruyne’s spin and cross, but he is alleged to have pushed Ramos whilst making his jump.

However, the goal was allowed to stand despite VAR being in operation for the game and Madrid’s night was to go from bad to worse – a de Bruyne penalty and Ramos red card completed their misery and put City in control of the tie.

“Football is a contact sport, but there was no push,” Jesus told Movistar after the game.

“I hardly put my hands on him, it’s not a foul.”

Jesus led the line for City during the clash and was widely praised for his level of performance, as he was selected ahead of Sergio Aguero for the tie.